The science of remembering: Memory expert Mahesh Gour’s tips for smarter learning

Students often look for quick tips to improve their memory and focus. But do ‘memory hacks’ actually work, or is long-term success built on habits? In an exclusive interview with HT Digital, Dr. Mahesh Gour, Founder of EduQuik and a memory and learning expert, explains the science behind memory, shares practical strategies to enhance recall, and reveals how lifestyle, nutrition, visualisation, and sleep can make a huge difference during exams. Memory is a complex biological process involving the encoding, storage, and retrieval of information. Experiences are first processed in the hippocampus and surrounding brain structures. (Representative image)(.Freepik/File)

What are some quick and practical hacks students can use to improve their memory right before exams?

In the days leading up to exams, students should focus on strategies that maximise memory retention without causing stress. Breaking study sessions into smaller chunks with short breaks in between is very effective, as it prevents information overload. Using active recall — closing the book and trying to explain the concept in your own words — works wonders. Summarising topics using keywords, flowcharts, or mnemonics or other memory techniques like Magic of Memory and MPT also makes recall easier. Teaching a friend, or even imagining that you are teaching an audience, helps deepen understanding. Staying hydrated and including brain-friendly snacks like nuts and fruits can also make a difference. Most importantly, avoid last-minute cramming; instead, revise key ideas and summaries to stay focused and calm.

Do these hacks really improve performance, or are they just temporary boosters?

Hacks can give a temporary boost, but they should never replace consistent habits. Things like caffeine timing, cold showers, or productivity apps may increase alertness for a short period, but lasting performance depends on fundamentals — quality sleep, proper nutrition, regular exercise, meditation and effective time management. Hacks can break a slump or give you momentum, but they’re best used alongside sustained, structured effort. Think of them as support tools, not shortcuts.

Can you explain how memory works in the brain?

Memory is a complex biological process involving the encoding, storage, and retrieval of information. Experiences are first processed in the hippocampus and surrounding brain structures. When we repeat information, the same neural pathways are activated, strengthening the connections between neurons — a process called long-term potentiation. That’s what turns short-term information into long-term memory. While short-term memory relies on the prefrontal cortex, long-term memories are stored in different brain regions depending on the type — for example, motor memories are stored in the cerebellum.

What factors contribute to having a ‘sharp’ memory, and are some people naturally better at it than others?

There’s definitely a genetic component, but lifestyle plays a significant role. While some people are naturally predisposed to better memory due to brain structure and neurochemical balance, anyone can sharpen their recall by following healthy habits — getting quality sleep, exercising regularly, meditation, challenging the brain with new skills, eating a balanced diet, and managing stress effectively. Emotional state and focused attention also directly impact how well memories are encoded and retrieved.

How does visualisation help in remembering complex information?

Visualisation makes abstract information more concrete. By attaching data to vivid, familiar, or emotional images, you activate multiple parts of the brain, which strengthens memory retention. Essentially, the brain processes images faster and remembers them more effectively than plain words.

Can you share a simple visualisation technique students can try?

One of the best techniques is the Method of Loci, also called the Memory Palace. Imagine a familiar place — your home, for example — and mentally ‘place’ pieces of information in specific spots. When you need to recall the information, simply walk through that ‘memory palace’ in your mind. This works because our brains are naturally very good at remembering visual and spatial information.

Which foods are scientifically proven to boost memory and brain function?

Several foods are known to improve cognitive performance. Blueberries are rich in antioxidants that improve neuron communication. Turmeric, particularly its active compound curcumin, supports mood and memory. Broccoli provides vitamin K and antioxidants essential for brain health, while pumpkin seeds supply minerals like zinc and magnesium for better nerve function. Walnuts and other nuts offer healthy fats and compounds that improve overall brain performance. Incorporating these foods into your diet can have lasting benefits.

Are there any foods students should avoid on exam day?

Yes, definitely. Avoid heavy, greasy, and fried foods because they slow you down and make you feel sluggish. Stay away from sugary snacks and energy drinks, which give a quick boost but lead to an energy crash. Limit caffeine to avoid jitters, and avoid salty foods that cause dehydration. Choose balanced meals with healthy carbs, lean protein, and good fats to stay energised and focused.

What is mind mapping, and how does it strengthen memory?

Mind mapping is a visual technique that organises information around a central theme using branches, keywords, colors, and images. It mirrors the brain’s natural way of connecting concepts, making complex topics easier to understand and recall. By engaging both the logical and creative parts of the brain, mind maps improve comprehension and memory retention.

Is mind mapping better suited for visual learners, or can anyone benefit from it?

While visual learners may find it most intuitive, anyone can benefit from mind mapping. It helps organise ideas, simplifies complex information, and improves recall, regardless of your preferred learning style. It’s a versatile tool that enhances both creativity and understanding.

How does color-coding notes affect memory retention?

Color-coding helps the brain organise and prioritise information, which improves focus and recall. Warm colors like red, orange, and yellow can highlight important details, while cool colors like blue and green create a sense of calm, making them ideal for detailed notes. The key is consistency — assigning specific colors to themes or categories helps the brain form stronger associations and retrieve information more easily.

Why is repetition considered one of the most effective ways to retain information?

Repetition strengthens neural pathways and makes information easier to retrieve. The most effective approach is spaced repetition — reviewing material at increasing intervals instead of cramming. For example, review the content within 24 hours, then after three days, one week, two weeks, and finally after a month. This method moves information from short-term to long-term memory and drastically reduces forgetting.

How exactly does sleep impact memory retention and recall?

Sleep plays a vital role in consolidating memories. During deep sleep and REM cycles, the brain organises and stores the information you’ve learned, strengthening neural connections and making recall easier. On the other hand, sleep deprivation disrupts these processes, affecting focus, comprehension, and long-term memory formation.

Is it better to pull an all-nighter or sleep well before exams?

Sleep well — always. A well-rested brain processes and recalls information far more effectively than a fatigued one. All-nighters lead to poor concentration, reduced problem-solving ability, and lower performance overall. A good night’s rest is one of the most powerful tools for exam success.

Final Takeaway

‘Memory mastery isn’t about shortcuts,’ says Dr. Gour. 'It’s about combining smart techniques with healthy habits. Visualisation, mind mapping, spaced repetition, and proper nutrition can enhance recall — but sleep, consistency, and focus are the real game-changers.”