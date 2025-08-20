Why STEAM Matters: The crucial role of arts in shaping tomorrow's innovators

Imagine a scenario where an AI assistance is designed to simplify daily tasks for the elderly, such as turning off lights, listening to music, and even reminders to take their daily medicines. While the technology behind it is solid, theatre students are brought in to help integrate voice models that are more friendly in tone and sound natural. This blend of science and art creates a product that is not only functional but truly human centered, and therefore, perhaps more relevant in real life. It is a perfect example of why integrating ‘Arts’ education in STEM has been critical. By adding the ‘A’ and creating STEAM out of STEM, we have an approach to tech education, that makes it more inclusive and relevant to the needs of today. A blend of science and art leads to more human-centered technologies, as seen in AI assistants for the elderly, and prepares learners for real-world challenges. (Representative image)(File)

The confluence of art and science, however, is nothing new. Leonardo da Vinci, for instance is known for his art as much as he is known for his scientific discoveries, seamlessly blending the two. Vinci’s drawings which accurately depicted the musculature in the face and neck were groundbreaking. For many scientists in that era, it was an innate instinct to integrate art and science, many being recognised as impeccable artists as well as legendary scientists.

We now know that training in the arts and design can actually help scientists and engineers better flourish in their work. For instance, musically trained doctors are better at hearing the nuances in heartbeats when they use their stethoscopes. Another interesting example is that of dermatologists, who when asked to study museum paintings, had an improved capacity to spot skin lesions and describe them much better.

It doesn’t come as a surprise then, that art modules and programs have helped students actually perform better in science and math. Integrating arts to help students in science learning is something that can be introduced very early on in K-12 education. Educators worldwide have been experimenting with STEAM approaches in primary education and have experienced positive impact on students. Just nine hours of STEAM learning can make significant improvement in science learning of students as seen in a study with students from grade 3 to 5.

What also makes STEAM all the more relevant is the way it develops critical skills, that STEM by itself misses sometimes. Some of these skills – creative thinking, empathy, emotional intelligence, team spirit and collaboration – are ones that many employers, as well as educators have unilaterally voiced as being absolutely critical for our children to succeed in future workplaces. A STEAM approach pushes for creative risk-taking and problem solving.

There is a far greater emphasis on how this learning can be applied in the real world. We are becoming more aware about the outcomes and impact of tech developments and how they can help us address complex challenges in real world scenarios. This is perhaps why we hear the term ‘design thinking’ a lot more now when talking about new product development. If students are creating a STEM product, the ‘art’ part of it could be used to make it appear better. Engineers and tech programmers are now collaborating with artists to develop products, software, especially in fields such as gaming and VR. The amalgamation is all around us, even in the most common examples we often oversee. A chef working in an experimental gastronomy restaurant uses chemistry; a chemist is developing the make-up we use. In today’s time, I believe, the best STEAM programs are the ones where one cannot pin point the ‘art’ part of it.

As we are witnessing fast advancements in technology and its usage, an institutionalised STEAM framework, starting from K 12 education will be important for learning. Students working on tech design off a robot, for example, might also want to look at its ethical implications, how humans interface with it, and how will be impact our collective future.

Adding the ‘Arts’ to STEM is going to transform the way our children learn science and technology. It will lead to honing scientists, engineers and programmers who are not just good at creative risk-taking and problem solving, but are committed to using their knowledge to apply to any challenge that we might face in the future as a larger community, keeping the ‘human’ side of it at the core of it all.

(Author Devyani Jaipuria is Chairperson Dharav High School, Pro-Vice Chairperson - DPS International Gurugram, DPS 45 & Director RJ Corp Healthcare. Views expressed are personal.)