Fri, Aug 15, 2025
Balvatikas: A new playgroups for kids below 6 years

ByHT Correspondent
Updated on: Aug 15, 2025 01:53 pm IST

Under NEP, 5,118 schools in UP launched modern, well-equipped Nursery playgroup schools

Under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Balvatikas (Govt Playgroup schools) in Uttar Pradesh’s government schools are now ready to become a world of learning and play for young children, a spokesperson said.

Govt Kindergarten schools become fully operational amid celebrations on Independence Day, to prepare children mentally and socially before entering Class 1(Image by Pixabay)
Govt Kindergarten schools become fully operational amid celebrations on Independence Day, to prepare children mentally and socially before entering Class 1(Image by Pixabay)

To strengthen the school readiness of children aged 3 to 6 years, the Basic Education Department launched new Balvatikas in 5,118 schools across the state. In collaboration with the Ministry of Women and Child Development (ICDS), nearby Anganwadi centres have been shifted to these schools and upgraded with modern facilities.

Balvatikas will lay a strong foundation for the future of young children: Sandeep Singh

Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh stated that, in line with NEP-2020, Balvatikas will help lay a strong foundation for the future of young children. “Nutrition, a safe environment, and joyful learning are our priorities so that every child is mentally and socially prepared before entering Class 1,” he said.

Facilities at Balvatikas

These Balvatikas feature child-friendly furniture, outdoor play equipment, colorful classrooms, learning corners, and BaLA (Building as Learning Aid) features. Additionally, practice booklets, wonder boxes for activity-based learning, teaching-learning material (TLM), and stationery are being provided. The deployment of ECCE educators is being ensured in a phased manner so that every child experiences quality, inclusive, and joyful early education, said the government spokesperson.

Independence Day celebrations in Balvatikas

On Independence Day 2025, celebrations were held in these Balvatikas. Activities included school cleaning, painting, and attractive decorations, along with competitions in singing, dancing, plays, and painting. Local public representatives, the community, especially mothers and parents, were invited to strengthen community participation in children’s education.

Director General of School Education, Kanchan Verma, said that the age group of 3 to 6 years is crucial for a child’s mental, emotional, and social development. Completing this school readiness stage ensures that a child is fully prepared for formal learning upon entering Class 1.

“Balvatikas, a safe environment, and joyful learning are our priorities. NEP-2020 gives special importance to pre-primary education/Balvatikas, and this initiative is in line with that vision,” she said.

News / Education News / Features / Balvatikas: A new playgroups for kids below 6 years
Exam and College Guide
