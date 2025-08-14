UPSC Civil Services Mains 2025 admit cards out, here's how to download hall tickets

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday released the admit cards for the Civil Services Mains Examination 2025. Candidates who have cleared the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 can now download their hall tickets from the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. The admit cards will be available for download until August 31. UPSC Civil Services Mains 2025 admit cards: Only candidates who have cleared the Civil Services Preliminary Examination are eligible to appear for the Mains.

How to download UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2025 Admit Card:

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in

Click on the link for “UPSC Mains e-Admit Card 2025” available in the ‘What’s New’ section

Read the instructions and click on ‘Yes’ to proceed

Choose to download using either your Registration Number or Roll Number

If using Registration Number: Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth, then submit

Download the admit card displayed on the screen and check all details carefully

Take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Last month, the UPSC released the Civil Services Mains Examination 2025 timetable. The exam is scheduled to be held on August 22, 23, 24, 30, and 31, 2025.

Only candidates who have cleared the Civil Services Preliminary Examination are eligible to appear for the Mains. The UPSC declared the prelims results in June, following the examination held in May this year.

As per the schedule:

August 22 (Friday): Essay paper

August 23: General Studies Paper I (first shift) and General Studies Paper II (second shift)

August 24: General Studies Paper III (first shift) and General Studies Paper IV (second shift)

August 30: Indian Language paper (first shift) and English paper (second shift)

August 31: Optional Subject Paper I (first shift) and Optional Subject Paper II (second shift)

Note: Visit the official website of UPSC for latest news and updates regarding the exam.