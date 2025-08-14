Search
IIM Kozhikode Executive MBA admissions close on August 17, check key details and how to apply

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
Updated on: Aug 14, 2025 12:09 pm IST

Ranked 22nd in Asia-Pacific in QS EMBA 2025, the two-year hybrid course is designed for working professionals

IIM Kozhikode Executive MBA admissions: The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) is accepting applications for the 18th batch of its flagship Executive Post Graduate Programme (EPGP) in Management. The two-year hybrid MBA is tailored for working professionals seeking to enhance their leadership skills while continuing their careers.

IIM Kozhikode Executive MBA admissions: The two-year hybrid MBA is tailored for working professionals seeking to enhance their leadership skills while continuing their careers.(File/IIMK website)
Ranked second among Indian IIMs and 22nd in the Asia-Pacific region in the QS Executive MBA Rankings 2025, the EPGP combines academic rigour with workplace relevance.

Hybrid Format, Industry-Focused Curriculum

The programme delivers 750 hours of instruction via an Interactive Learning (IL) platform, supplemented by three one-week campus immersions. This format allows participants to balance their education with professional commitments.

The curriculum spans core areas such as Finance, Accounting, Strategy, Marketing, Operations, and Human Resources, along with electives in International Business, Digital Transformation, and Corporate Accountability.

Classes are led by IIMK faculty and industry experts through lectures, case studies, white papers, simulations, live projects, and presentations. The campus immersions provide networking opportunities and hands-on insights, with participants joining a 13,000+ strong alumni network.

Admissions and Key Dates

Admission is based on a competitive selection process. Applicants can either take the Executive Management Aptitude Test (EMAT) followed by a personal interview, or submit valid CAT, GMAT, or GRE scores (not older than three years from the EMAT date).

Application Deadline: August 17, 2025

Course Fee: 15,95,000

Duration: 2 Years

Apply here: IIM Kozhikode EPGP Application

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on AP EAMCET Counselling Result Live.
Exam and College Guide
