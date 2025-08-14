Chevening Scholarships 2026-27 application window open; eligibility, link to apply

Chevening Scholarships 2026-27: The application window for the 2026-2027 Chevening Scholarships is now open. Eligible Indian candidates can apply for it up to October 7 (12:00 UTC) at chevening.org. Chevening Scholarships 2026-27 application window open (Representative image)

Here is the Direct link to apply for Chevening Scholarships 2026-27

This fully funded (flights, accommodation, and course fees) scholarship is for those who wish to study for a one-year master's degree offered by a UK university. It is funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and partner organisations.

Chevening scholarship 2026-27: Eligibility criteria

The applicant should

Be a citizen of a Chevening-eligible country or territory. Commit to return to the home country for at least two years after the scholarship ends. Have at least 2,800 hours of work experience after the undergraduate degree. This is roughly equivalent to two years of full-time work, even if completed over a different time period. Hold an undergraduate degree that qualifies him/her for a UK master’s programme. Apply to three different and eligible UK university courses (list given on the website). The applicant must have received an unconditional offer from at least one of these course choices by the references and education documents deadline listed on the application timeline.

Changes in eligibility criteria this time

Only the work experience gained after the date of graduation will count towards the two-year requirement and experience gained while studying will no longer be applicable.

If a candidate has graduated after October 2023, s/he will not be eligible as there wouldn't have been sufficient time to complete the required 2800 hours.

The work experience gained after graduation can include:

Full-time employment

Part-time employment

Voluntary work

Paid or unpaid internships.