TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 News: Credentials to be kept ready for checking results at tnpsc.gov.in when out

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC, is expected to release the group 4 recruitment examination results in due course. When released, candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download their results on the official website at tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 News: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC, will release the group 4 recruitment examination on the official website at tnpsc.gov.in. (Representative image/HT file)(HT file)

To check the result, candidates will need to keep the following credentials ready to avoid last minute rush:

Login ID Password

Also read: TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 News: Details needed to check results when out

TNSPC Group 4 Result 2025: How to check when released

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the result when out:

1.Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

2. On the home page, go to exam dashboard, and then to Group IV services.

3. On the next page, click on the link to check the Group IV services result.

4. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

5. Check your TNPSC Group IV result displayed on the screen.

6. Download and keep a printout of the same for further use.

Also read: UPSC set to begin celebrations for 100 years of existence from October 1

Notably, the commission has already released the answer key and invited candidates to challenge the provisional key. The commission will review the feedback and use it in preparing the final answer key.

As per the commission. the TNPSC group 4 result will be based on the final answer key.

Also read: TN TRB Teachers Recruitment 2025: Application window for 1900+ posts closes today at trb.tn.gov.in, direct link here

It may be mentioned here that the TNPSC is conducting this recruitment examination to fill 3,935 vacancies across a wide range of posts. These include Village Administrative Officers, Junior Assistants, Typists, Forest Guards, and more.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TNPSC.