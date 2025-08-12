COMEDK Counselling Result 2025: Round 2 seat allotment results declared, direct link to check here

COMEDK Counselling 2025: Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has declared the COMEDK Round 2 Seat Allotment Results 2025 on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. Candidates who have applied for round 2 counselling process can check and download the round 2 seat allotment results from the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org. COMEDK Counselling Result 2025: Round 2 seat allotment results has been declared. The direct link to check is given here.

Notably, the seat allotment results will be available till August 16, 2025, up to 12 PM.

With the declaration of the seat allotment results, candidates who been allotted an institute will need to report at the respective colleges between August 12 and August 16, 2025.

Additionally, candidates will also need to pay the tuition fee of the allotted college.

The upper limit of annual tuition fee as agreed between the State Government and the Association of Colleges was Rs.2,81,100/- p.a or Rs.2,00,000/- p.a whichever was opted by the respective institutions.

Moreover, each institution is also entitled to collect ‘Other Fees’ not exceeding Rs. 20,000 per annum which will be collected by COMEDK, in addition to the Tuition Fee.

Worth mentioning here, the choice filling for Round 2 began from 4 pm on August 7 and concluded on August 8, 2025.

COMEDK Counselling 2025: Steps to check results

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the allotment results:

1. Visit the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check the Round 2 seat allotment results.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check your seat allotment results displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of COMEDK.