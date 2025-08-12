Central Reserve Police Force has released SSC GD Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2025. Candidates who want to appear for PET/PST events of CT(GD) Exam-2025 in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB can check and download the admit card through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC GD Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2025 released at ssc.gov.in, download link here

The PET/PST is scheduled to be held from August 20, 2025. Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs.

Detailed scrutiny of candidates’ eligibility/ documents will be undertaken at the time of DME/ DV. Therefore, it will be the responsibility of the candidates to verify their eligibility as prescribed in this Notice before appearing for CBE/ PST/ PET.

Candidates shortlisted for PST/ PET will be asked to go through biometric verification followed by PST & PET. The PST shall include measurement of height, weight & Chest (as applicable).

SSC GD Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2025: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on SSC GD Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill 39,481 Constable (GD) vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.