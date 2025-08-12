TN TRB Teachers Recruitment 2025: Application window for 1900+ posts closes today at trb.tn.gov.in, direct link here

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) will be closing the window to apply for direct recruitment of Post Graduate Assistant/Physical Director Grade – I/ Computer Instructor Grade – I on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the recruitment process can submit their applications on the official website at trb.tn.gov.in. TN TRB Teachers Recruitment 2025: Window to apply for 1900+ posts will close on August 12 2025, at trb.tn.gov.in,. Candidates can apply by clicking on the direct link given here.

Alternatively, candidates can also click on the link given below to submit their applications.

Notably, through this recruitment drive, the board is aiming to fill a total of 1996 vacancies. Of these vacancies, 1916 are current and 80 are backlogs.

After submitting the online applications, candidates will be able to edit their applications from August 13, 2025 to August 16, 2025.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 28, 2025.

Age limit as on July 1, 2025

General category candidates must not be more than 53 years of age Candidates belonging to categories such as Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Class Muslims, Backward Classes, MBC/DNC and Destitute Widow of all castes should not be more than 58 years.

Candidates can find the detailed list of post-wise educational qualifications in the notification available on trb.tn.gov.in.

Application fee:

The application/examination fee for all candidates is ₹600, except for candidates belonging SC, SCA, ST categories and differently abled persons who have to pay Rs. 300.

Documents to be submitted with online application:

10th / SSLC Mark Sheet 12th / HSC Mark Sheet (Higher Secondary Course or its equivalent) Senior Diploma in Teaching or its equivalent, if applicable. (Consolidated Marks Sheet of all Semesters, Diploma Certificate or Provisional Certificate) UG Degree (Consolidated Marks Sheet of all Semesters, Degree Certificate or Provisional Certificate) PG Degree (Consolidated Mark Sheet of all Semesters, Degree Certificate or Provisional Certificate) B.Ed Degree or its equivalent (Consolidated Marks Sheet of all Semesters, Degree Certificate or Provisional Certificate) B.P.Ed Degree, if applicable (Consolidated Marks Sheet of all Semesters, Degree Certificate or Provisional Certificate) M.P.Ed Degree, if applicable (Consolidated Marks Sheet of all Semesters, Degree Certificate or Provisional Certificate) Evidence (G.O.) for Equivalence of Qualification, if applicable Community Certificate Proof for claiming Persons Studied in Tamil Medium reservation (PSTM), if applicable No Objection Certificate from the HOD or Appointing Authority before filled this application last date, if applicable. Service Certificate, who claim reservation as per clause 5 (v) of the official notification. Conduct Certificate from the last studied Institution Character Certificate from a Group-A/Group-B officers of the Central / State Government. Transgender ID Card with Gender Certificate, if applicable. Differently Abled Persons (DAP) Certificate, if applicable

TN TRB Teachers Recruitment 2025: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the recruitment process:

Visit the official website at trb.tn.gov.in. On the home page, click on the Online Services tab, and then on Apply Online. On the next page, click on the link titled, “Post Graduate Assistant / Physical Director Grade - I / Computer Instructor Grade – I - 2025” Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the application fee. Review your application form carefully, and submit. Download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website at trb.tn.gov.in.