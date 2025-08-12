Search
Tue, Aug 12, 2025
UPTAC 2025 seat allotment result for Round 3 released at uptac.admissions.nic.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Aug 12, 2025 12:35 pm IST

UPTAC 2025 seat allotment result for Round 3 has been released. The direct link to check results is given here. 

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University has released the UPTAC 2025 seat allotment result for Round 3. Candidates who registered for the counselling round can check the results through the official website of UPTAC at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

UPTAC 2025 seat allotment result for Round 3 released at uptac.admissions.nic.in, link here(HT file)
The payment of seat confirmation can be done till today, August 12, 2025. Online willingness and online withdrawal can be done from August 11 to August 12, 2025.

Direct link to check UPTAC 2025 seat allotment result

UPTAC 2025 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPTAC at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

2. Click on UPTAC 2025 seat allotment result for Round 3 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Round 4 seat allotment result will be released on August 13, 2025. The payment of seat confirmation fee for new allotment, if any can be done from August 13 to August 15, 2025. The online withdrawal of the allotted seats can be done from August 13 to August 21, 2025.

The physical reporting of freeze candidates at the allotted Institution (in case of non-reporting allotted seat will be deemed as cancelled, no refund will be provided for whatsoever reason) will be done from August 18 to August 21, 2025.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPTAC.

