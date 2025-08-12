IBPS Hindi Officer call letter released at ibps.in, direct link to download here; check paper pattern & more

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS. has released the call letters for Hindi Officer online exam. Candidates who are appearing in the exam can download their call letters from the official website at ibps.in. IBPS Hindi Officer call letter is out at ibps.in, The direct link to download hall tickets is given here.

To download the hall tickets, candidates will need to enter their Registration Number and Password.

Notably, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets till August 17, 2025.

The selection process for the post of Hindi Officer include the Online Exam. Skill Test, Item Writing Exercise, Group Exercise and Personal Interview.

The online exam will consist of objective type questions and there will be 200 questions, each carrying 1 mark each. Candidates will be allotted 140 minutes to complete the paper.

Additionally, there will be four sections included in the online exam which include Reasoning, English Language, General Awareness, and Hindi Language.

IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their hall tickets:

Visit the official website at to ibps.in On the home page, click on the link titled, “Online Exam Call Letter for the Post of Hindi Officer.” Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check your admit card displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IBPS.