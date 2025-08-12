IBPS Hindi Officer call letter released at ibps.in, direct link to download here; check paper pattern & more
IBPS Hindi Officer call letter is available for download at ibps.in. Candidates can click on the direct link given below.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS. has released the call letters for Hindi Officer online exam. Candidates who are appearing in the exam can download their call letters from the official website at ibps.in.
To download the hall tickets, candidates will need to enter their Registration Number and Password.
Direct link to download IBPS Hindi Officer exam hall tickets 2025
Notably, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets till August 17, 2025.
The selection process for the post of Hindi Officer include the Online Exam. Skill Test, Item Writing Exercise, Group Exercise and Personal Interview.
The online exam will consist of objective type questions and there will be 200 questions, each carrying 1 mark each. Candidates will be allotted 140 minutes to complete the paper.
Also read: IBPS PO PET Admit Card 2025 released at ibps.in, direct link to download here
Additionally, there will be four sections included in the online exam which include Reasoning, English Language, General Awareness, and Hindi Language.
Also read: UPTAC 2025 seat allotment result for Round 3 released at uptac.admissions.nic.in, link here
IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025: How to download
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their hall tickets:
- Visit the official website at to ibps.in
- On the home page, click on the link titled, “Online Exam Call Letter for the Post of Hindi Officer.”
- Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.
- Check your admit card displayed on the screen.
- Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
Also read: TNTET 2025: TRB TN begins registration process at trb.tn.gov.in, direct link to apply here
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IBPS.
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News