Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu has started the registration process for TNTET 2025 on August 11, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for TamilNadu Teacher Eligibility Test can find the direct link through the official website of TRB TN at trb.tn.gov.in. TNTET 2025: TRB TN begins registration process at trb.tn.gov.in, direct link to apply here

The last date to apply for the examination is September 8, 2025. The edit option will open on September 9 and will close on September 11, 2025.

The Paper I exam will be held on November 1 and Paper II will be held on November 2, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification here.

The candidates must be minimum of 18 years old as on 01.07.2025. There is no upper age limit.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written exam. The written exam will comprise of 150 multiple choice questions. The exam duration is for 3 hours. The date, time and centre for the Written Examination will be indicated in the Hall Ticket. The Hall Tickets for the eligible candidates will be uploaded by the TRB in its official website.

How to Apply

1. Visit the official website of TRB TN at trb.tn.gov.in.

2. Click on apply online link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, login to the page.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Examination Fee

The Examination fee is Rs.600/- for each application for all the candidates except SC, SCA, ST and Differently Abled Persons. For SC, SCA, ST and Differently Abled Persons the examination fee for each application is Rs. 300/-. Online payment to be made only through Payment Gateway. (Net banking / Credit Card / Debit Card). For more related details candidates can check the official website of TRB TN.