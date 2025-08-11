IBPS PO PET Admit Card 2025 released at ibps.in, direct link to download here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the admit cards for IBPS PO PET Admit Card 2025 on Monday, August 11, 2025. Candidates appearing for the Probationary Officers Pre Examination Training can download their admit cards from the official website at ibps.in. IBPS PO PET Admit Card 2025 is out at ibps.in. The direct link to download is given here.

The admit cards can be downloaded until August 16, 2025.

It may mentioned here that the Pre-Examination Training will be conducted in online mode for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Other Backward Classes/ Minority Communities.

The institute stated that by merely attending the Pre-Examination Training, no candidate will acquire the right to be selected in any of the participating banks.

Following this, the IBPS will conduct a preliminary examination to shortlist candidates for the main examination, which will be followed by an interview round.

Through this recruitment drive, IBPS aims to fill 5,208 Probationary Officer vacancies.

IBPS PO PET Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their PET hall tickets:

Visit the official website at to ibps.in On the home page, click on the link titled, “Online Pre-Examination Training for SC/ST/OBC/Minority Communities Candidates who Opted for PET under CRP- PO/MTS-XV” On the next page, enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check the admit card displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IBPS.