NEET UG 2025: Social media backlash grows over MCC's repeated counselling date extensions

Disappointed, unfair, and playing with students' future - these are only some of the remarks being made by social media users even as the Medical Counselling Committee is yet to update on the NEET UG Round 1 allotment results. NEET UG 2025: The MCC has so far not informed the date for releasing seat allotment results for Round 1. (Representative image/HT file)

The MCC on August 10 had extended the choice filling window - supposedly for the seventh consecutive time - up to August 11. The committee was in fact, supposed to release the round 1 seat allotment result on August 11 as per its revised schedule dated August 8, 2025.

The repeated extensions by the MCC is naturally not going down well with social media users, with many expressing their disappointment particularly due to the overall delay in the admission process.

For instance, a user named Mohan Khyadi took to X (formerly Twitter), and said he was “deeply disappointed” with MCC for rescheduling the NEET UG counselling 6 times in under 4 weeks. He also pointed out to a growing confusion and concern over a possible scam in NRI seats.

Another user named Sakthivel wrote on his X handle that the delay is unfair to students.

A user named Upasana Ray said MCC is wasting time of students…

Likewise, a user named Moti Lal Agarwala asked for reasons from authorities to explain why there has been a continuous extension of NEET UG 25 counseling…

As resentment among candidates grow, one can only hope that the MCC takes the best possible measures to address their concerns.

Once the round 1 seat allotment results are declared, candidates will be able to report to the allotted institutions for admission, and the verification of data will be done by colleges.

The Round 2 of NEET UG counselling will begin later.

For updates on MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MCC.