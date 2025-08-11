Search
Mon, Aug 11, 2025
SNAP 2025 registration underway: What you should know if applying for Symbiosis MBA entrance test

Aug 11, 2025

SNAP 2025 will be conducted in 79 cities across India. The registration process will continue until November 20, 2025.

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) is accepting applications for the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Test 2025, an entrance exam for MBA aspirants across India. The registration process will continue until November 20, 2025. Candidates can attempt the computer-based test (CBT) up to three times, with the best score considered for admission.

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) is accepting applications for the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Test 2025. (Representative image/Pixabay)

SNAP 2025: Test Schedule - Admit cards release date

Test 1: December 6, 2025 (Saturday) - Admit card will be released on Nov 28

Test 2: December 14, 2025 (Sunday) - Admit card will be released on Dec 8

Test 3: December 20, 2025 (Saturday) - Admit card will be released on Dec 15

The Result for the test will be announced on January 9, 2026 (Friday).

SNAP 2025 will be conducted in 79 cities across India. The test comprises objective-type questions with four options each, and a 25% negative marking for wrong answers.

The registration fee for SNAP entrance test is INR 2250 per test. In addition to that, programme registration fee of INR 1000 needs to be paid for each programme that one wants to apply for.

Test Structure

The SNAP 2025 test will consist of General English (Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability) with 15 questions for 15 marks, Analytical & Logical Reasoning with 25 questions for 25 marks, and Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency with 20 questions for 20 marks, making a total of 60 questions carrying 60 marks.

Selection Process

The final merit list will be based on a composite score of:

SNAP Score (scaled to 50 marks)

Group Exercise – 10 marks

Personal Interaction – 40 marks

Total:100 marks

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks (45% for SC/ST) from a recognised university or institution. Those with foreign qualifications must obtain an equivalency certificate from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

Participating Institutes

SNAP 2025 is the gateway to MBA programmes at premier Symbiosis institutes, including: SIBM Pune, SICSR, SIMC, SIIB, SCMHRD, SIMS, SIDTM, SCIT, SIOM, SIHS, SIBM Bengaluru, SSBF, SIBM Hyderabad, SSSS, SIBM Nagpur, SIBM NOIDA, and SSCANS.

