Sheffield University invites applications for ‘BA International Business Management with Study Abroad’ course

The Sheffield University Management School, UK, is accepting applications for the BA International Business Management with Study Abroad course, that starts in September 2026. Sheffield University is inviting applications for ‘BA International Business Management with Study Abroad’ course. Check details here. (handout)

As part of the course, students after building a solid foundation of business knowledge, will spend a year abroad, preparing themselves for the global marketplace, a press statement issued by the university informed.

Students will be at Sheffield for their final year, and graduate with a solid understanding of how businesses function and succeed in an international market, the statement added.

While no experience is necessary for the degree, students must strive for the best possible results, the university said.

The course combines rigorous academic study, acquisition of practical skills, and completing a full year abroad.

Moreover, no tuition fees are payable to the host university while the student is abroad, and a reduced fee is payable to the University of Sheffield, as the student remains registered and receives full support.

Additionally, if the students takes a placement year, he/she would remain enrolled at the University of Sheffield and also pay a reduced fee.

The course spans three years. The first year consists of a comprehensive understanding of core business including behaviour, international business and economics as well as skills-based modules like accounting and decision-making techniques.

Students who pass the first year with no failed modules and an average grade of 60 per cent can study abroad in the second year at one of the prestigious partner universities around the world.

However, those who do not meet the requirements transfer to the BA Business Management course and stay in Sheffield for the second year.

For the third year of the course, students return to Sheffield and continue their business management studies.

Eligibility:

Indian students who have passed Class 12 with 80 per cent marks or 8.0 GPA scale, an IELTS grade of 6.5, with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or an equivalent acceptable qualification are eligible to apply.

Course fee:

While the tuition fees for 2026 entry have not been confirmed, the university has advised applicants to refer to the 2025–26 annual tuition fee for overseas students, which is £23,810.

For more information, applicants may visit the official website.