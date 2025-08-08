5 bright students from UP to pursue fully-funded master's degree from top universities in UK, know about the scheme

In a landmark initiative, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to provide a chance to five meritorious students from the state to pursue a fully-funded master’s degree in the United Kingdom every year. 5 meritorious students from Uttar Pradesh will get a chance to pursue fully-funded master's degree from top universities in UK yearly. (Representational image/Sanchit Khanna)

As part of the initiative, five bright students from Uttar Pradesh will be sponsored to pursue a one-year master’s degree at recognised universities in the UK, as reported by news agency PTI.

Also read: IIT Guwahati to establish Manekshaw centres for defence & national security research

What will the scholarship cover

The scholarship will cover the following every year:

Tuition, examination and research fees Living allowance One return economy-class airfare

UK government, FDCO sign MoU

The new scholarship comes in line as part of the “Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee-Chevening Uttar Pradesh Government Scholarship Scheme,” launched by the UP government in partnership with the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The program will run from academic year 2025-26 through 2027-28, wherein the state government will bear approximately 19,800 pounds (about ₹23 lakh) for each selected student.

Also read: DU UG Admission 2025: Mid entry registration begins today at 5 pm, apply at admission.uod.ac.in

Whereas the remaining scholarship amount - ranging between 38,048 pounds and 42,076 pounds per student - will be borne by the FCDO, the PTI report added.

The scheme was passed during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in other major decisions, the UP Cabinet also approved the proposals for setting up three new private universities in Muzaffarnagar, Mathura, and Barabanki.

These include the Vedanta University in Muzaffarnagar, which will be built on 23.3349 acres of land in village Hussainpur Bopada, tehsil Khatauli, within the Muzaffarnagar Development Authority limits.

Also read: Karnataka PGCET Result 2025 for MBA, MCA out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, direct link here

Likewise, the KD University will be set up in Mathura, and the Bodhisattva University will come up in Barabanki.

(With inputs from PTI)