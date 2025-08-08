IIT Guwahati to establish Manekshaw centres for defence & national security research

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, has decided to set up nodal centres for defence and national security research across the country. The centres, under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, will act as a single-window communication to bridge the gap between the Armed Forces, Security Agencies, and Academic, Research Institutions. IIT G to establish Manekshaw centres for defence & national security research

The “Manekshaw Centre” is working towards next-gen education, innovation, productisation, manufacturing and research-based consulting/operations.

The initiative, headed by Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, comprises other delegations, including Manindra Agrawal, Director, IIT Kanpur, and Dy. Chief Patron, Manekshaw Center of Excellence, and Lt Gen Dr. Subrata Saha (Retd.), Executive Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of the Manekshaw Center of Excellence.

According to a press statement issued by the Institute, Lt. Gen. Dr. Subrata Saha (retd.) and Prof. Sukumar Nandi, Dean of Administration, IIT Guwahati, conceived the idea of setting up this nodal centre for collaboration among IITs. This visionary initiative will unite IITs, IISc, IIITs, and NITs on a collaborative academic and research platform focused on defence technology and national security.

Speaking about the initiative, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “Manekshaw Center will act as an interface between Indian Academia and defence forces. IITs, IISc, IIITs and NITs will be the members of the centre. The centre will periodically carry out dialogs with defense agencies and will participate actively to define and design systems for Indian security needs. It will work towards finding Indian solutions thus fulfilling the aspiration of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

The meeting was also attended by Shri Vineet Joshi, Secretary, and Smt. Saumya Gupta, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

GATE 2026 website launched, registration from August 25, exam in February, IIT Guwahati is organising institute

Meanwhile, the Institute has also launched the GATE 2026 website. The application process for GATE 2026 will begin on August 25 and candidates can apply without late fee up to September 25.