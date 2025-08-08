DU UG Admission 2025: Mid entry registration begins today at 5 pm, apply at admission.uod.ac.in

Delhi University will begin the registration process for DU UG Admission 2025 mid entry level on August 8, 2025. The link to apply will be activated at 5 pm today. The vacant seats will also be displayed by the varsity today at 5 pm. Candidates can apply for mid entry through the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in. Delhi University (File Photo)

The last date to apply for mid entry is August 10, 2025. Through mid entry level, candidates who have either failed to apply for CSAS UG 2025 Phase I or/ and could not complete Phase II, and are desirous of participating in CSAS UG 2025 can participate. Such candidates can do so by paying a Mid-Entry fee of Rs. 1000.00

As per the official notice, only the candidates who got rejected in Round-I or Round-II due to wrong subjectmapping/non-fulfilment of Program-Specific eligibility/ Invalid documents will be able to correct their subject-mapping and edit their preferences through the provision of Mid Entry.

DU UG Admission 2025: How to apply for mid entry

To register for mid entry level, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in.

2. Click on UG admission link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on registration link.

4. Register yourself and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The third CSAS allocation, round 1 of performance-based programs, and ward quota will be displayed on August 13, 2025. Round 1 of CW, ECA, and sports will be declared on August 15, 2025.

Candidates can accept the allocated seat from August 13 to August 17, 2025. Colleges can verify and approve the online applications from August 13 to August 18, 2025 and the last date of online payment of fee by the candidate is till August 19, 2025.