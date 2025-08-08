Search
Fri, Aug 08, 2025
Karnataka PGCET Result 2025 for MBA, MCA out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Aug 08, 2025 09:31 am IST

Karnataka PGCET Result 2025 for MBA, MCA courses has been declared. The direct link to check results is given here. 

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has declared Karnataka PGCET Result 2025 for MBA, MCA courses. Candidates who have appeared for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test can check the results through the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The written exam was held on June 22, 2025 in two shifts- first shift from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The provisional answer key was released on June 23 and the objection window was closed on June 25, 2025.

Direct link to check Karnataka PGCET Result 2025

Karnataka PGCET Result 2025: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Click on Karnataka PGCET Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The merit list is prepared separately for MBA, MCA, ME / M.Tech / M.Arch solely on the basis of the marks obtained in the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test without taking the marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying examination.

The information bulletin reads, "Provided that where the merit of two or more candidates is the same, the inter se merit shall be determined with reference to the total aggregate marks obtained in the Qualifying examination and where marks obtained are equal again, the inter se merit shall be determined on the basis of the age of the candidate, wherein the elder candidate will be considered before the younger."

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Exam and College Guide
