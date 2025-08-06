CBSE issues notice on attendance discipline for board exam students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has informed that Class 10 and 12 students must maintain a minimum of 75 per cent attendance to become eligible for board examinations in 2026. CBSE issues notice on attendance discipline

CBSE said a relaxation of 25 per cent is offered in cases of medical emergencies, participation in national or international sports events, and other serious reasons. However, such students will have to provide supporting documents/records.

The board has ask schools to:

1. Inform students and parents about the mandatory 75 per cent attendance requirement criteria and the potential consequences of not meeting this criterion. Any student on leave due to a medical or any other reason needs to apply for leave to the school with proper medical and other documents at the time of availing leave. Leave without a written request will be considered as unauthorized absence.

2. In case of medical emergencies, students must submit a leave application along with valid medical documentation immediately after availing the leave. For other reasons, Students must inform the school of their absence with a valid reason and in writing. If CBSE finds that students are absent without proper leave records, they may be treated as non-attending/dummy candidates.

3. Schools must regularly monitor and maintain correct attendance records. Attendance registers should be updated daily, signed by the class teacher and the competent authority of the school.

4. If a student frequently misses school or fails to meet the attendance requirement, the school should inform the parents in writing.

5. The CBSE may conduct surprise inspections to verify student attendance records. During such inspections, if it is found that the records are incomplete, the school regularly may face strict action, including disaffiliation.

CBSE said once the shortage of attendance cases have been submitted by schools, no changes will be allowed.

It added that regular attendance is essential for meeting the board's examination requirements and for fostering responsible and well-rounded individuals.