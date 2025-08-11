NEET UG round 1 allotment result 2025 today? What we know

Uncertainties about when the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the seat allotment result for the first round of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate or NEET UG 2025 counselling continue, as the window to fill choices for the first round has been extended again. MCC NEET UG round 1 allotment result 2025 today? Here's what we know(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The latest extended schedule for the first round of MCC NEET UG counselling released on August 8 indicated that round 1 seat allotment results would be out today, August 11. However, as per a recent message displayed on the official website, the choice filling window has been extended till 11:59 pm today.

“Dear Candidates, Choice filling facility for Round 1 has been extended till Monday Dated (11.08.2025) at 11:59 PM,” the message reads.

This means the NEET UG round 1 allotment result can not be announced today.

The MCC is expected to provide details about the revised date for the NEET round 1 seat allotment result soon.

After the seat allotment result, candidates will report to the allotted institutions for admission, and colleges will verify the data of the joined candidates.

Following this, the second round of MCC NEET UG counselling will start. The schedule for these activities is awaited.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to check round 1 allotment result when announced

Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in. Open the NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result link displayed on the home page. Enter your login details, if asked. Submit and check the allotment result and download the allotment order.

After multiple extensions of the counselling schedule, social media users have flagged the issue and requested that the government look into it.

Another user replied to a post by Health Minister JP Nadda on X: Frequent changes in the NEET UG 2025 MCC counselling schedule, which has been revised seven times so far. Such repeated changes raise important questions about the planning, coordination, and governance of the counselling process.