MCC NEET UG 2025 choice filling facility extended till August 11, check details

The Medical Counselling Committee has again extended the choice filling window for Round 1 till Monday, August 11, 2025, up to 11: 59 PM, giving candidates additional time to lock their preferences. MCC has extended the NEET UG 2025 choice filling facility till August 11, 2025.

The latest update available on the official website of MCC reads, “Dear Candidates, Choice filling facility for Round 1 has been extended till Monday Dated (11.08.2025) at 11:59 PM”.

However, there is no update so far on whether the MCC will revise the date for the declaration of Round 1 seat allotment results. The committee was scheduled to release the allotment results on August 11, 2025.

Once out, candidates who have registered in the counselling process will be able to check and download the allotment results from the official website at mcc.nic.in.

It may mentioned here that earlier too, the MCC had extended the choice filling and locking facility to August 9, 2025. Likewise, the seat allotment results were earlier scheduled to be out on August 9, 2025.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to download allotment results

Candidates will be able to download the Round 1 allotment results with the steps mentioned below:

1. Go to the official website at mcc.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the the link to download the NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment result.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check the allotment result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

For more related details, candidates may visit the official website of MCC.