NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 seat allotment results tomorrow, here's how to check

Medical Counselling Committee is scheduled to release the Round 1 seat allotment results on Monday, August 11, 2025. When released, candidates who are participating in the counselling process will be able to check and download the allotment results from the official website at mcc.nic.in. NEET UG Counselling 2025: The MCC will release the Round 1 seat allotment results on August 11, 2025. Know how to check when out. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to download allotment results

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the Round 1 allotment results when out:

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the the link to download the NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment result.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check the allotment result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

Worth mentioning here, the seat allotment results were previously scheduled to be out on August 9, 2025. However, the MCC later revised the dates and extended the choice filling window till August 9, 2025, till 11:59 PM.

The choice locking for Round 1 was available from 6 PM to 11:59 PM on August 9, 2025.

It may also be mentioned here that the MCC also announced two priority categories for Non-Resident Indian (NRI) candidates for the all-India quota (AIQ) National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET UG 2025 counselling.

MCC will allot seats under the NRI quota based on two systems. While priority 1 includes candidates who themselves are NRIs or children of NRIs, priority 2 category candidates are first-degree or second-degree relatives of NRIs.

For more related details, candidates are advised to check the official website of MCC.