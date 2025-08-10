IIT Roorkee researchers develop novel drug candidate to restore strength of antibiotics against drug-resistant bacteria

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee researchers have taken an innovative step towards the global fight against antibiotic resistance by developing a new drug candidate, Compound 3b, that has the potential to restore the effectiveness of a potent antibiotic against deadly drug-resistant bacteria. The newly discovered molecule belongs to a class of β-lactamase inhibitor drugs that prevent bacterial enzymes from breaking down life-saving antibiotics.

The research team is led by Prof. Ranjana Pathania from the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, IIT Roorkee, and includes Dr. Mangal Singh and Perwez Bakht, as well as along with Norwegian collaborators Prof. Annette Bayer and her team from UiT Tromsø.

The team designed a novel molecule that works alongside the antibiotic Meropenem to treat infections caused by KPC-2-producing Klebsiella pneumoniae, a superbug listed among the World Health Organization's top-priority threats, IIT Roorkee said in a statement.

Speaking about the new discovery, Prof. Pathania said that the breakthrough offers a promising solution to one of the world's most urgent health challenges, antimicrobial resistance.

“Our compound neutralizes the resistance mechanism and shows strong therapeutic results in preclinical models,” she added.

Prof. K. K. Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, said that the innovation reflects IIT Roorkee's commitment to developing impactful scientific solutions for global challenges.

“In the face of rising antibiotic resistance, such research provides critical hope for effective and accessible treatments,” Prof. Pant added.

It may be mentioned here that the research has been published in the prestigious Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, and is expected to contribute significantly to future drug development efforts targeting superbugs.

IIT Roorkee stated that the discovery marks a significant advancement in safeguarding public health, particularly at a time when antibiotic resistance is threatening global healthcare systems.