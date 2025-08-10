ICMAI CMA Intermediate & Final June 2025 results on August 11, here's how you can download scorecards at icmai.in

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India will release the results of ICMAI June Examination 2025 for Final and Intermediate courses on Monday, August 11, 2025. When out, candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download their results from the official website at icmai.in. ICMAI CMA Intermediate and Final June 2025 results will be announced on August 11, 2025. The steps to download scorecards at icmai.in is given here, (Representative image/HT file)

Notably the official notification of the ICMAI CMA June 2025 exam states that the Final and Intermediate result will be out latest by August 11, 2025.

Also read: AP DSC result 2025 News: Tie-breaking rules, selection process and more- all you need to know

Candidates, as such, are advised to keep their registration number and password handy ahead of the results.

The institute had conducted the examinations from June 11 to June 17, 2025, in two shifts on all days. The final course examination was held in first shift from 10 AM to 1 PM, and intermediate course examination was conducted in second shift from 2 PM to 5 PM.

The ICMAI conducted June 2025 Foundation Examination through offline OMR centre based.

Meanwhile, the institute had previously released the ICMAI CMA Foundation Results 2025 on July 8, 2025.

Riya Poddar from Howrah has topped the CMA Foundation examination, followed by Akshat Agarwal of Surat who got the second rank. The third rank has been jointly shared by Visakhapatnam's Mohit Das and Bhavya Agarwal of Beawar.

Also read: TS EAMCET final phase allotment result announced, how to check

ICMAI CMA Final, Intermediate Result 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results:

Visit the official website at icmai.in On the home page, click on the link to check result of of June 2025 Final or Intermediate exams as required. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the result for future reference.

Also read: IIT Roorkee researchers develop novel drug candidate to restore strength of antibiotics against drug-resistant bacteria

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of ICMAI.