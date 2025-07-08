ICMAI CMA Foundation Results 2025 released, here's how to check at icmai.in

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, ICMAI, released the results of CMA Foundation June 2025 exam on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the Cost and Management Accountant (CMA) Foundation June 2025 exam can check and download their results from the official website at icmai.in. ICMAI CMA Foundation Results 2025 has been released. The steps to check results at icmai.in are given here. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates will need to enter their identification numbers to check their results.

ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results:

Visit the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in On the home page, go to Updates section and click on the link titled “Result of June 2025 Foundation Examination.” Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the result for future reference.

Notably, Riya Poddar from Howrah has topped the CMA Foundation examination this year, followed by Akshat Agarwal of Surat who got the second rank. The third rank has been jointly shared by Visakhapatnam's Mohit Das and Bhavya Agarwal of Beawar.

Notablty, the ICMAI CMA Foundation course exam was conducted on June 14, 2025 in two shifts. Paper 1 and Paper 2 were conducted from 10 AM to 12 Noon, and Paper 3 and Paper 4 were held from 2 PM to 4 PM.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of ICMAI.