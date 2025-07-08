NHAI Recruitment 2025: Apply for 30 posts of Dy General Manager (Technical), check eligibility, pay scale & more

NHAI Recruitment 2025: The National Highways Authority of India, NHAI, is accepting applications for the recruitment of Deputy General Manager (Technical) on deputation basis. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website of NHAI at nhai.gov.in. NHAI Recruitment 2025: Application window is open for 30 posts of Deputy General Manager (Technical). Check last date to apply and other details here. (Image source: nhai.gov.in)

Candidates must note that the last date for submission of application forms is July 23, 2025, up to 6 PM.

Vacancy details:

NHAI, through this recruitment drive, aims to fill 30 posts of Deputy General Manager (Technical).

Pay scale:

As per the official notification, the pay for the post of Deputy General Manager (Technical) falls under Level-12 in the Pay Matrix (Rs.78800-209200).

Essential qualification:

Candidates who are interested in applying for the recruitment drive must ensure they meet the following requirements:

Candidate should be holding a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute. 6 years of experience in implementation of Infrastructure Sector Projects related to Highways or Roads or Bridges. Officers possessing experience in handling Public Private Partnership (PPP) Projects will be given preference, NHAI said.

It may be mentioned here that since the posts carry an all India service liability, only those candidates who are willing to serve anywhere in India may apply, the NHAI stated.

NHAI Recruitment 2025: How to apply for Deputy General Manager (Technical) post

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for Deputy General Manager (Technical) post:

Visit the official website of NHAI at nhai.gov.in. On the home page, click on ‘About NHAI’ tab, and then on Vacancies. Click on current vacancies, and scroll down to the link to apply for Deputy General Manager (Technical) post. Click on Apply Now option. Register yourself by providing details such as User ID (User id can be anything), creating a password, name, phone number, Email id, and Aadhar card number (Optional). Once done, log in to your account using your credentials. Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents. Review the application carefully, and if satisfied, click on final submit. Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NHAI.