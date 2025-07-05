Indian Navy INCET 2025: Registration begins for Group B and C posts, apply at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy has started the registration process for INCET 2025 on July 5, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test 2025 can find the registration link through the official website of Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in. Indian Navy INCET 2025: Registration begins for Group B and C posts (REUTERS)

This recruitment drive will fill up 882 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for the exam is July 18, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

All shortlisted/ eligible candidates will have to appear in the online computer based examination consisting of multiple-choice questions in both English & Hindi (except for General English). A total of 100 questions will be asked and the time duration is for 90 minutes.

Examination Fee

Candidates (except SC/ST/PwBDs/Ex-Servicemen and Women candidates, who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 295/- ), excluding applicable taxes and charges, through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/ Master/ RuPay Credit/ Debit Card/ UPI.