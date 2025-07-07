DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 released at dfccil.com, direct link to download CBT 1 hall tickets here

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has released the hall tickets of recruitment examinations for various posts on Monday, July 7, 2025. Candidates taking the recruitment exam (CBT 1) can download the admit card from dfccil.com. DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 has been released at dfccil.com. The direct link to download CBT 1 hall tickets is given here.

After downloading the admit cards, candidates are advised to carefully verify the details of the Exam City, Centre Name, Address, Date and Timings of the Exam, reporting time, etc., provided in the E-Admit card before proceeding to the respective Exam Centre.

Notably, the recruitment examinations is scheduled to be conducted on July 10 and July 11, 2025, for the following posts:

Executive Signal & Telecommunication Executive Civil Multi-Tasking Staff Multi-Tasking Staff Jr. Manager Finance Executive Electrical

The Computer-Based Test (Stage -1) will include 100 Objective Type Questions with 4 multiple choice answers out of which the candidate has to choose one correct answer only.

Each question carries one mark, and the duration of the exam is 90 minutes (120 minutes for PwBD candidates availing the facility of Scribe).

There will also be negative marking for wrong answers. For every wrong answer, 1/4th mark will be deducted.

DFCCIL Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can download the admit card by following the steps mentioned below:

Go to the official website at dfccil.com On the home page, click on the link to download the admit card for recruitment examinations for various posts advertised under Advt No.01/DR/2025. Key in your credentials to log in, and submit. Check your admit card displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the admit card for further use.

For more details, candidates may visit the official website of DFCCIL.