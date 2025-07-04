Eastern Railway, Railway Recruitment Cell has invited applications for Level 1 and Level 2 posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Eastern Railway at rrcer.org. This recruitment drive will fill up 13 posts in the organisation. Eastern Railway Recruitment 2025: Registration for Level 1 and Level 2 posts begins on July 9 at rrcer.org(Representative image)

The registration process will begin on July 9 and will close on August 8, 2025. The tentative date of written exam is second week of October. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy details

1. Level 2: 3 posts

2. Level 1: 10 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Level 2: Candidates who have passed 12th or its equivalent examination with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate, from govt. recognized Education Board/Council/Institution etc. 50% marks is not to be insisted upon in case of SC, ST, ESM and PwBD candidates and candidates having higher qualification from UGC recognized University. OR 10th pass from Government recognized Board plus National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) /ITI approved by NCVT (Diploma in Engineering is not considered as an alternative higher qualification).

Level 1: Candidates who have passed 10th from a recognized Board OR 10th pass from a recognized Board plus ITI/National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) approved by NCVT.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written test. The written test will consist of 40 Objective type questions (40 marks) & 01 essay type question (20 marks) relating to Scouts & Guides Organization and its activities and General knowledge for Level-2 and Level-1 (7thCPC). The duration of the Written Test is 60 minutes.

Examination Fees

The examination fee is ₹500/- for UR-Male, OBC-Male and EWS Male candidates. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, Ex-servicemen, PwBD, Women, Minorities and Economically Backward Classes, Rs. 250/-.

Detailed Notification Here