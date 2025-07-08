Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
ICMAI CMA Foundation result for June 2025 exam out, Riya Poddar tops, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Updated on: Jul 08, 2025 11:12 AM IST

ICMAI CMA Result 2025: Candidates can check the ICMAI CMA Foundation result on the institute website, icmai.in.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the Cost and Management Accountant (CMA) Foundation June 2025 exam result. Candidates can check the ICMAI CMA Foundation result on the institute website, icmai.in. The direct link is given below.

ICMAI CAM Foundation result for the June 2025 exam announced(Official website, screenshot)
ICMAI CAM Foundation result for the June 2025 exam announced(Official website, screenshot)

To check the result online, candidates need to use their identification numbers and log in.

ICMAI CMA Foundation result 2025 direct link

Along with the result, the institute has also shared the toppers' list. This time, Riya Poddar from Howrah has topped the CMA Foundation examination. Here is the list of the top 10 rank holders

ICMAI CMA Foundation June result 2025: Toppers' list

Rank 1: RIYA PODDAR (HOWRAH)

Rank 2: AKSHAT AGARWAL (SURAT)

Rank 3: MOHIT DAS (VISAKHAPATNAM), BHAVYA AGARWAL (BEAWAR) 

Rank 4: PENUGONDA SAI RAGHAVENDRA REDDY (GUNTUR)

Rank 5: MATTUPALLI GAYATHRI SRAVYA (GUNTUR)

Rank 6: MAITHRIKA CHOPPARA (GUNTUR), BANDI REDDI MAHESWAR (GUNTUR)

Rank 7: SAI VISWANATH BOMMAKANTI (HYDERABAD), VIJAYA SRI K (TIRUNELVELI), ACHINI HARRSSHITHA (HYDERABAD)

Rank 8: TOLETI MANOGNA (GUNTUR) P KAUSHIK RAJ (GUNTUR), ADDEPALLI VIJITHA (GUNTUR)

Rank 9: RANJANA S (SALEM), NAMBURI BHARADWAJ VARMA (VISAKHAPATNAM), KONDRAPU PURNA CHANDU (VISAKHAPATNAM), WAJAHATH AHMED (HYDERABAD)

Rank 10: KUSUMANCHI SATWIKA (VIJAYAWADA), BOBBA SRUTHI (VIJAYAWADA), SAMUDRALA SATVICA (GUNTUR), POTNURU NITYA SANTHOSHINI (HYDERABAD), TALASI GOUTAM KUMAR (GUNTUR)

How to check ICMAI CMA Foundation result 2025

Go to icmai.in

Open the ‘Result of June 2025 Foundation Examination’ link

Open the result page

Enter the requested information and log in

Check and download your result.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Exam and College Guide
