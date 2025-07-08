Tata Memorial Centre Recruitment 2025: Applications open for various Medical Officer posts, know eligibility & more

The Tata Memorial Centre is accepting applications for various Medical Officer posts at the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, New Chandigarh/Sangrur, Punjab. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website at tmc.gov.in. Tata Memorial Centre Recruitment 2025: Direct link to apply for various Medical Officer posts is given here. Check eligibility and other important details,

The application process began June 18, 2025 and will conclude on July 16, 2025., up to 5:30 PM.

Notably, the recruitment is being conducted for the following posts:

1. MEDICAL OFFICER ‘D’ (ANESTHESIOLOGY)

Number of posts: 2

Level of Pay: Rs.67,700/- Level 11, Cell 1 + Allowances applicable

Age limit: 40 years

Education Qualification: M.D. / D.N.B. (Anesthesia) or equivalent postgraduate degree in Anesthesiology recognized by National Medical Commission.

Experience: 1 year post M.D. / D.N.B. experience in Anesthesia in a Teaching Hospital. Additionally, experience 'in Critical Care and Pain Management is desirable.

Academic designation: Academic designation such as Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Professor, etc., will be conferred to candidates after joining TMC, as per the National Medical Commission norms

2. MEDICAL OFFICER ‘D’ (BIOCHEMISTRY)

Number of posts: 1

Level of Pay: Rs.67,700/- Level 11, Cell 1 + Allowances applicable

Age limit: 40 Years

Education Qualification: M.D. / D.N.B. (Biochemistry).

Experience: 1 year post M.D. / D.N.B. experience in Clinical Biochemistry preferably in teaching Institute.

Academic designation: Academic designation such as Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Professor, etc., will be conferred to candidates after joining TMC, as per the National Medical Commission norms.

3. MEDICAL OFFICER ‘D’ (MEDICAL ONCOLOGY)

Number of posts: 2

Level of Pay: Rs.67,700/- Level 11, Cell 1 + Allowances applicable

Age limit: 40 Years

Education Qualification: M.D. / D.N.B. (Medicine) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission.

Experience: 1 year post M.D. / D.N.B. experience in Medical Oncology in a teaching hospital.

Academic designation: Academic designation such as Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Professor, etc., will be conferred to candidates after joining TMC, as per the National Medical Commission norms.

4. MEDICAL OFFICER ‘D’ (PATHOLOGY)

Number of posts: 1

Level of Pay: Rs.67,700/- Level 11, Cell 1 + Allowances applicable

Age limit: 40 Years

Education Qualification: M.D. / D.N.B. (Pathology) or equivalent postgraduate degree in pathology recognized by National Medical Commission.

Experience: Minimum 1-year post M.D / D.N.B. experience in Pathology in a Teaching Hospital. Additionally, experience in Onco-Pathology, Cytology, Haematopathology, or Molecular Pathology is desirable.

Academic designation: Academic designation such as Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Professor, etc., will be conferred to candidates after joining TMC, as per the National Medical Commission norms.

5. MEDICAL OFFICER ‘D’ (SURGICAL ONCOLOGY)

Number of posts: 1

Level of Pay: Rs.67,700/- Level 11, Cell 1 + Allowances applicable

Age limit: 40 Years

Education Qualification: M.S. / D.N.B. (General Surgery) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission.

Experience: 1-year post M.S / D.N.B. experience in Surgical Oncology.

Academic designation: Academic designation such as Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Professor, etc., will be conferred to candidates after joining TMC, as per the National Medical Commission norms.

APPLICATION FEE:

The application fee to apply for Medical Officer posts is ₹ 300 (non-refundable) which ca be paid using Debit Card / Credit Card. SC / ST / Female Candidates / Persons with Disabilities / Ex-servicemen (1st time applying for civil post after serving any rank) are exempted from paying application fees, TMC informed.

Tata Memorial Centre Recruitment 2025: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned. below to submit their applications:

Visit the official website at tmc.gov.in On the home page, go to the ‘Careers’ section Scroll down to the link titled “Full time positions (MEDOCAL POST) in various departments available in Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, New Chandigarh, Punjab / Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Sangrur, Punjab”, and click on it. On the next page, click on the online application link. Enter the necessary details to register yourself. Fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the application fee. Review the application carefully, and submit. Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Tata Memorial Centre.