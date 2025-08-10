AP DSC result 2025 News: Tie-breaking rules, selection process and more- all you need to know

The Department of School Education (DSE), Andhra Pradesh, has released the final answer key of the MEGA DSC recruitment examination 2025 and is expected to announce the results next. When declared, candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check and download the results from the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in. AP DSC result 2025 News: Tie-breaking rules, selection process and more(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The recruitment test was held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, following which the department released the provisional answer key, invited objections and prepared the final answer key. AP DSC result will be based on the final answer key.

The department will also prepare and share a merit list on the official website. It is also expected to announce the category and post-wise cut-off marks along with the result.

AP DSC recruitment 2025: Selection process for Mega DSC

For School Assistants (SAs) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs-Special Education), selection will be on the basis of AP DSC marks (80 per cent weightage) and APTET/CTET score (20 per cent) .

For Secondary Grade Teachers and Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs-Special Education too), the selection will be on the basis of AP DSC (80 per cent) and APTET/CTET(20 per cent) marks.

For School Assistant (Physical Education) and Physical Education Teachers selection will be on the basis of AP DSC marks only (100 per cent). There is no TET for these posts.

Qualifying marks for CTET and APTET are 90 for OC and EWS, 75 for BC candidates and 60 for SC, ST, PwBD and Ex-Servicemen category candidates.

Certificate verification

During the certificate verification process, candidates need to produce the following original documents:

Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) Score - Original card/marks memo.

Original qualification certificates.

Age proof (Birth certificate, SSC memo).

Original Caste certificate / PHC certificate / or any other qualification certificate claimed by the candidate in the application.

During certificate verification, if candidates are found not genuine/correct and if a candidate fails to produce the certificates or if the candidate is absent for verification of certificates, s/he will forego the right of selection, and next the eligible candidate shall be considered for certificates verification.

After certificate verification, selection will be done as per the merit cum roster of each unit of appointment and accordingly, the selection committee will allot the candidates to the respective unit.

The number of selected candidates will not be more than the number of vacancies notified.

There will be no AP DSC waiting list. If vacancies remain unfilled, those will be carried forward to future recruitments.

Different units will prepare separate selection lists and the details will be communicated to the respective appointing authorities along with the applications of the candidates.

The list of candidates who receive posting orders will be displayed on the notice board and on the website on the counselling day, AP DSC said.

AP DSC result 2025: Tie-breaking rules

If two or more candidates get the same marks, this process will be followed to break ties-

The elder candidate will be given a higher rank over a younger candidate.

If the date of birth is also the same, but the candidates belong to different genders, the female candidate will be given a higher rank over the male candidate.

If the tie remains, candidates will be given preference as per their communities:

1. ST

2. SC (Group-I, Group-II, Group-III)

3. BC (A)

4. BC (B)

5. BC (C)

6. BC (D)

7. BC (E) and

8. OC

If the tie does not resolve even after this, the date of passing of

professional / training qualification examination (B.Ed/D.Ed or equivalent examination, Pandit Training etc.,) and in case of further tie, the date of passing of the Inter Examination for the post of SGT and PET, etc., and Graduation for the post of School Assistant and Language Pandit etc. will be taken into consideration.