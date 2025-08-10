TS EAMCET final phase allotment result announced, how to check

TS EAMCET Allotment Result 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE or TGCHE) has declared the final phase seat allotment result for the TS EAMCET 2025 counselling. Candidates can visit the official website for the TG EAPCET counselling 2025, tgeapcet.nic.in and check the final phase seat allotment results. The direct link is given below. TS EAMCET allotment result 2025 live updates. TS EAMCET final phase allotment result announced (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Next, shortlisted candidates need to pay the tuition fee and self-report through the official website from August 10 to August 12, 2025.

After self-reporting, candidates need to report to the colleges between August 11 and August 13, 2025.

Colleges will update the joining details on August 14.

Here is the direct link to check the allotment results-

TS EAMCET final phase allotment result 2025: Direct link

TS EAMCET counselling 2025: How to check final phase allotment result

Candidates who participated in the final phase of TS EAMCET counselling can check the seat allotment results by following the steps mentioned below-

1. Open to the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in.

2. Click on the TS EAMCET 2025 final phase allotment results 2025.

3. Enter your login details and submit.

4. Check and download the EAMCET final phase result displayed on your screen.

5. Download the allotment order.

6. Save a printout for future reference.