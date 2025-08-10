Search
Sun, Aug 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

TS EAMCET final phase allotment result announced, how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Aug 10, 2025 01:59 pm IST

Candidates can visit the official website for the TG EAPCET counselling 2025, tgeapcet.nic.in and check the final phase seat allotment results.

TS EAMCET Allotment Result 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE or TGCHE) has declared the final phase seat allotment result for the TS EAMCET 2025 counselling. Candidates can visit the official website for the TG EAPCET counselling 2025, tgeapcet.nic.in and check the final phase seat allotment results. The direct link is given below. TS EAMCET allotment result 2025 live updates.

TS EAMCET final phase allotment result announced (Representational image)(Unsplash)
TS EAMCET final phase allotment result announced (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Next, shortlisted candidates need to pay the tuition fee and self-report through the official website from August 10 to August 12, 2025.

After self-reporting, candidates need to report to the colleges between August 11 and August 13, 2025.

Colleges will update the joining details on August 14.

Here is the direct link to check the allotment results-

TS EAMCET final phase allotment result 2025: Direct link

TS EAMCET counselling 2025: How to check final phase allotment result

Candidates who participated in the final phase of TS EAMCET counselling can check the seat allotment results by following the steps mentioned below-

1. Open to the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in.

2. Click on the TS EAMCET 2025 final phase allotment results 2025.

3. Enter your login details and submit.

4. Check and download the EAMCET final phase result displayed on your screen.

5. Download the allotment order.

6. Save a printout for future reference.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Admission News / TS EAMCET final phase allotment result announced, how to check
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On