TS EAMCET Allotment Result 2025 Live: EAPCET final phase allotment results today at tgeapcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET Allotment Result 2025 Live: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE or TGCHE) will announce the TS EAMCET 2025 final phase seat allotment results 2025 today, August 10, 2025. Once declared, candidates can check the TG EAPCET final phase seat allotment results on the official website, tgeapcetd.nic.in. As per the counselling schedule, after the seat allotment result, candidates need to pay the tuition fee and self-report through the official website from August 10 to August 12, 2025....Read More

After self-reporting, candidates need to report to the colleges between August 11 and August 13, 2025.

Colleges will update the joining details on August 14.

TS EAMCET counselling 2025: Steps to check final phase allotment result

Candidates can check the TS EAMCET final phase seat allotment results by following the steps mentioned below.

1. Go to the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in.

2. Open the TS EAMCET 2025 final phase allotment results 2025.

3. Enter your login credentials and submit.

4. Check and download the allotment result displayed on your screen.

5. Download the allotment order.

6. Keep a printout for future reference.