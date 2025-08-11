ICMAI result June 2025 announced for CMA Inter, Final courses at icmai.in, direct link

ICMAI Result June 2025: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has announced the results of the ICMAI CMA June Examination 2025 for Final and Intermediate courses. Candidates who appeared in these exams can check and download their results from the official website, icmai.in. ICMAI result June 2025 out for Inter, Final courses at icmai.in(Official website, screenshot)

ICMAI CMA result 2025: Direct link to check

ICMAI informed that a total of 26,974 candidates appeared for the CMA Inter exam in group 1, of whom 2,864 or 10.62 per cent passed. In group 2, as many as 15,333 candidates appeared and 4,664 passed. The pass percentage is 30.42 per cent.

A total of 9,998 students took the exam in both groups, of whom 864 passed either one of the groups and 1,375 passed in both groups.

For the CMA Final examination, 10,503 students took the test in group 3, and 1,701 or 16.20 per cent passed. In group 4, a total of 4,458 candidates appeared and 1,108 or 24.85 passed.

As many as 3,493 candidates wrote the exam in both groups and 478 passed in either one and 651 passed in both groups.

Consequent to declaration of result, 5,491 candidates completed the Intermediate and 2,167 have completed the final course, the institute said.

Candidates can check their result status using the link provided above. They will need to use their registration numbers to access the results.

ICMAI conducted the CMA Inter and Final exams from June 11 to June 17, 2025, in two shifts on all days. The Final course examination was held in the first shift from 10 AM to 1 PM, and the Intermediate course examination was conducted in second shift from 2 PM to 5 PM.

ICMAI CMA Final, Intermediate Result 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the CMA Inter, Final results:

Go to the official website at icmai.in

On the home page, click on the CMA June 2025 Final or Inter result link, as needed

Enter your login credentials and submit.

Check the result displayed on your screen.

For more information, candidates can visit the institute's official website.