WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration window for Round 1 closes tomorrow at wbmcc.nic.in, direct link to apply here

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee will be closing the round 1 registration window for NEET UG counselling 2025 on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. Candidates whoa are yet to register for the counselling process can submit their applications on the official website at wbmcc.nic.in. WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Round 1 registration window will close tomorrow at wbmcc.nic.in. The direct link to apply is given here.

As per the schedule, the link to register will be active till 8 PM of August 12, 2025, and the window for online fee payment will close at 12 midnight.

Following this, the verification of candidates in the already designated colleges will be done up to August 13, 2025.

WBMCC will publish the list of successfully verified candidates as well as the seat matrix for Round 1 on August 14, 2025, after 2 PM.

Candidates will be able to proceed for online choice filling and choice locking between August 14, 2025, from 4 PM and August 17, 2025, till 12 midnight.

The seat allotment result will be published on August 20, 2025, after 4 PM, after which candidates will need to report at allotted colleges from August 21, 22 and 23, 2025, from 11 AM to 4 PM.

The registration for Round 2 counselling will commence from August 27, 2025.

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to register

Candidates can register for the counselling process by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in. On the home page, click on the link to register for NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 1. Enter the details to register yourself, and click on submit. Log in to your account and fill the application form. Upload the relevant documents and pay the application fee. Submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for further need.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of WBMCC.