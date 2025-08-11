MHT CET CAP Round 2 provisional allotment 2025 released at fe2025.mahacet.org, direct link here

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Maharashtra, has released the MHT CET 2025 provisional seat allotment results for CAP Round 2 for engineering courses on Monday, August 11, 2025. When released, candidates can check the seat allotment results on the official website at fe2025.mahacet.org. MHT CET CAP Round 2 provisional allotment 2025 is out at fe2025.mahacet.org. Candidates can check via the direct link here.

To check the provisional, candidates will need to sign in using their registered email ID and password.

Direct link to check MHT CET Provisional Allotment for CAP Round 2

With the allotment results now declared, candidates will need to accept the offered seat through his/her login from August 12, 2025 to August 14, 2025, up to 3 PM.

Additionally the window for reporting to the allotted institute and confirmation of admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round 2 will be available from August 12, 2025 to August 14, 2025, up to 5 PM.

The vacant seats for CAP Round 3 will be displayed on August 16, 2025.

It may mentioned here that the provisional allotment for CAP Round 1 was displayed on July 31, 2025.

MHT CET 2025 provisional allotment list: How to check

Candidates can check the provisional allotment list by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at fe2025.mahacet.org. On the home page, click on the link to check the MHT CET Round 2 provisional seat allotment. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check your provisional allotment result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CET Cell Maharashtra.