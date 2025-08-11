CBSE makes clean and green rating mandatory for all schools under SHVR 2025-26, here's all you need to know

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has decided to rate and recognize all affiliated schools based on a comprehensive 60-indicator based survey in line with the Swachh Evam Harit Vidyalaya Rating (SHVR) 2025-26 that calls for a clean, green and inclusive school environment in India. The SHVR 2025-26 aims to empower schools to self-assess and improve across six key categories, namely, Water, Toilets, Handwashing with Soap, Operation & Maintenance, Behaviour Change & Capacity Building and Mission LiFE activities. (Representative image/HT file)

In this regard, the board said that a dedicated portal and mobile application have been developed for implementing SHVR 2025, that will facilitate digital participation, self-assessment, and monitoring.

What schools need to do

As per the CBSE, all schools will have to mandatorily participate in the Swachh Evam Harit Vidyalaya Rating (SHVR) 2025-26, before September 30, 2025, using either the mobile app or web-portal as per their convenience.

Schools can visit the SHVR website at shvr.education.gov.in where they will find QR codes for downloading the Android and iOS mobile apps.

For web-portal based participation, the schools can use the Login/ Signup option available at the homepage, the CBSE added.

Also read: CBSE to set up its own community radio station

SVHR 2025-25 explained

Worth mentioning here, the Swachh Evam Harit Vidyalaya Rating (SHVR) 2025-26 was launched by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan which is a revitalized, expanded and universal version of the earlier Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar (SVP).

It is a mandatory programme for all schools having a UDISE code across the country, including Government, Government-aided, Private, Residential, Tribal, Minority, and centrally run schools (e.g., KVS, NVS) and CBSE-affiliated schools etc.

Also read: CBSE approves open-book exams for Class 9 from 2026-27: Report

The aim of the SHVR is to empower schools to self-assess and improve across six key categories, namely, Water, Toilets, Handwashing with Soap, Operation & Maintenance, Behaviour Change & Capacity Building and Mission LiFE activities.

The Ministry of Education informed recently in a press statement that there will be four categories of schools for recognition (certificate of merit).

At the district level, there are a total of 8 schools which include 3 schools of rural category-I, 3 schools of rural category-II, 1 school of Urban category-I, and 1 school of Urban category- II, that would be considered for nomination for the State Level for recognition (certificate of merit).

Also read: CBSE launches 2 flagship initiatives for career guidance to students

The statement added, “At the state level, the certificate of merit will be given based on the overall score. A maximum number of 20 schools with a five-star rating, 7 Rural category-I, 7 Rural category-II, 3 Urban category-I, and 3 Urban category-II, those conforming to national-level selection criteria, from each State/UT would be considered for nomination for the National Level for recognition (certificate of merit).”

Likewise, at the national level, 200 top schools will be recognized with a certificate of merit, which include 70 schools from Rural category-I, 30 from Urban category-I, 70 from Rural category-II, and 30 from Urban category-II.