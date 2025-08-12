Search
Tue, Aug 12, 2025
UPSC set to begin celebrations for 100 years of existence from October 1

PTI | , New Delhi
Published on: Aug 12, 2025 05:17 pm IST

An official statement by the UPSC said that the centenary celebrations will begin on October 1, and continue until October 1, 2026.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be marking 100 years of its existence with a year-long series of events and activities, an official statement said on Tuesday.

UPSC will be celebrating 100 years of its existence from October 1, 2025. (HT file)
The centenary celebrations will begin on October 1, and continue until October 1, 2026, it said.

The decision in this regard was taken recently during a meeting held under the chairmanship of UPSC chairman Ajay Kumar, the statement said.

“Since its inception, UPSC has been a symbol of transparency, fairness and meritocracy, ensuring the selection of the most deserving candidates through a rigorous and impartial process for senior-level positions in government services,” Kumar said.

As part of the celebrations, UPSC is planning to release a logo and a tagline symbolising the Commission's service to the nation.

Various new initiatives and reforms are also being planned to be launched during the centenary year.

“As we prepared the list of events, we also sought inputs and suggestions from our employees. It is our endeavour to make them an integral part of the centenary celebrations. We have received some truly valuable suggestions to work on," Kumar said.

"The centenary celebrations give us an opportunity to look back at our legacy with pride, to introspect for improvement, and to look forward to making the country proud by deploying the best human resources in the nation-building process," he said, adding that it is also an occasion to plan a roadmap for the next 100 years of glory for the UPSC.

Subsequent to the provisions of the Government of India Act, 1919, and the recommendations of the Lee Commission (1924), the Public Service Commission was established in India on October 1, 1926.

Later named the Federal Public Service Commission (1937), it was renamed the Union Public Service Commission with the adoption of the Indian Constitution on January 26, 1950.

The UPSC conducts various recruitment examinations for government jobs, including the civil services exam conducted annually to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

