CBSE warns against fake agents offering duplicate mark sheets, certificates, and corrections

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday issued an advisory warning students, parents, and other stakeholders about the circulation of misleading claims by unauthorised sources offering quick solutions for the issuance of duplicate mark sheets, certificates, and corrections in official documents. The notice also made it clear that CBSE will not be held responsible for any issues or losses resulting from information or services obtained through third-party or unauthorised sources.(HT_PRINT/ PTI File)

According to the CBSE Regional Office, Delhi (East), certain platforms and sources are spreading unauthentic information, falsely suggesting that they can facilitate these services. The Board has made it clear that such sources are neither associated with nor recognised by CBSE in any way.

“Relying on these unofficial channels may lead to misinformation, financial loss, or other serious consequences,” the Board stated, urging people to stay vigilant and avoid falling prey to such claims.

The CBSE stressed that accurate and official information on the issuance of duplicate documents, corrections in certificates or records, and any other student or examination-related services is available only through the Board’s official website — www.cbse.gov.in.

“This advisory has been issued in the public interest to protect students and parents from being misled,” the Board added.