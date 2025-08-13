CBSE conducts surprise inspections in 10 schools across five states and one UT
The inspections were to check compliance with CBSE bye-laws, academic and physical infrastructure, and ensure schools were not enrolling non-attending students.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday conducted surprise inspections in 10 schools across five states and one Union Territory — Assam, Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha.
For an accurate assessment of the schools, 10 inspection teams — each comprising a CBSE officer and a principal from an affiliated school — conducted the checks in a synchronised manner.
The inspections were aimed at verifying compliance with CBSE bye-laws, checking academic and physical infrastructure, and ensuring that schools were not enrolling non-attending students.
Here is list of schools inspected on Wednesday, August 13, 2025:
Assam
International School, Guwahati – Opposite Radiant Motors, Kali Mandir Path, Nalapara Road, Sarusajai
Spring Dale International School – By Lane 3, Sonkuchi Path, Beharbari Charali, NH 37
Delhi
3. Rajindra Public School – Nihal Vihar, Nangloi
Karnataka
4. Shri Ram Global School, Whitefield – Sy No. 7 & 8, Samethanahalli Naganayakanakote
Madhya Pradesh
5. Sanskar Public School – Village & Post Naugaon
6. Kiddy’s Corner Hr Sec School – Shivpuri Road, Gwalior
Maharashtra
7. Aditya English Medium School – Sr. No. 70, Dhankude Nagar, Baner, Pune – 411045
8. Delhi World Public School – Plot No. 7A/7B, Sector-12, Opp. Poonam Tower, Nerul (West)
9. Crimson Anisha Global School – S. No. 13/1/1, Kadnagar Undri, Pune
Odisha
10. Jupiter Public School – Gangapada, Khurda, Pin Code: 752054
In a statement issued after the inspections, the CBSE said that the reports from the inspection committees will be reviewed, and necessary action will be taken if required.
“CBSE is committed to upholding educational standards and will persist in enforcing stringent measures against any violations of its regulations,” the Board said.