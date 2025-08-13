CBSE conducts surprise inspections in 10 schools across five states and one UT

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday conducted surprise inspections in 10 schools across five states and one Union Territory — Assam, Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha. A total of 10 teams consisting of a CBSE officer and a principal of schools affiliated with the board conducted the inspections.(HT_PRINT/File)

For an accurate assessment of the schools, 10 inspection teams — each comprising a CBSE officer and a principal from an affiliated school — conducted the checks in a synchronised manner.

The inspections were aimed at verifying compliance with CBSE bye-laws, checking academic and physical infrastructure, and ensuring that schools were not enrolling non-attending students.

Here is list of schools inspected on Wednesday, August 13, 2025:

Assam

International School, Guwahati – Opposite Radiant Motors, Kali Mandir Path, Nalapara Road, Sarusajai

Spring Dale International School – By Lane 3, Sonkuchi Path, Beharbari Charali, NH 37

Delhi

3. Rajindra Public School – Nihal Vihar, Nangloi

Karnataka

4. Shri Ram Global School, Whitefield – Sy No. 7 & 8, Samethanahalli Naganayakanakote

Madhya Pradesh

5. Sanskar Public School – Village & Post Naugaon

6. Kiddy’s Corner Hr Sec School – Shivpuri Road, Gwalior

Maharashtra

7. Aditya English Medium School – Sr. No. 70, Dhankude Nagar, Baner, Pune – 411045

8. Delhi World Public School – Plot No. 7A/7B, Sector-12, Opp. Poonam Tower, Nerul (West)

9. Crimson Anisha Global School – S. No. 13/1/1, Kadnagar Undri, Pune

Odisha

10. Jupiter Public School – Gangapada, Khurda, Pin Code: 752054

In a statement issued after the inspections, the CBSE said that the reports from the inspection committees will be reviewed, and necessary action will be taken if required.

“CBSE is committed to upholding educational standards and will persist in enforcing stringent measures against any violations of its regulations,” the Board said.