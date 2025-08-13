School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top national, international & other news of August 13
School Assembly News Headlines Today (August 13): Find out below the important national, international and sports news headlines for August 13, 2025-
National
After Asim Munir, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif threatens India over Indus Waters Treaty
Cong plans nationwide protests on ‘voter fraud’
Four firms to build India’s first satellite constellation
International
US July layoffs soar to highest since 2020 as AI and budget cuts hit jobs
Edward Coristine aka Big Balls could get prestigious presidential medal after DC assault; suspects revealed
Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger tormented by fellow inmates in ‘relentless’ taunting sessions, ‘It’s driving him crazy’
Education
Ladakh LG bats for inclusive education for monks studying at monastic institutions
UP government to launch 3,000 nursery and kindergarten schools on Independence Day
MBD Group's ‘Robotics Lab on Wheels’ aims to take coding & STEM education in underprivileged schools across India
Sports
Rohit Sharma quashes retirement rumours, links up with former India coach to regain fitness, prepare for Australia ODIs
Sports Bill not an intervention from the government: Mandaviya
Italian athlete Mattia Debertolis found unconscious during an orienteering event, dies at World Games in China