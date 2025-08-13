School Assembly News Headlines Today (August 13): Find out below the important national, international and sports news headlines for August 13, 2025- School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top national, international other news of August 13

National

After Asim Munir, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif threatens India over Indus Waters Treaty

Cong plans nationwide protests on ‘voter fraud’

Four firms to build India’s first satellite constellation

International

US July layoffs soar to highest since 2020 as AI and budget cuts hit jobs

Edward Coristine aka Big Balls could get prestigious presidential medal after DC assault; suspects revealed

Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger tormented by fellow inmates in ‘relentless’ taunting sessions, ‘It’s driving him crazy’

Education

Ladakh LG bats for inclusive education for monks studying at monastic institutions

UP government to launch 3,000 nursery and kindergarten schools on Independence Day

MBD Group's ‘Robotics Lab on Wheels’ aims to take coding & STEM education in underprivileged schools across India

Sports

Rohit Sharma quashes retirement rumours, links up with former India coach to regain fitness, prepare for Australia ODIs

Sports Bill not an intervention from the government: Mandaviya

Italian athlete Mattia Debertolis found unconscious during an orienteering event, dies at World Games in China