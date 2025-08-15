Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will appear for Probationary Officers / Management Trainees posts written test can download the hall ticket through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 released at ibps.in, direct link to download here

The admit card will be available from August 14 to August 24, 2025.

The IBPS PO prelims examination will be held in August 2025. The online prelims examination will comprise of 100 marks objective questions. The exam duration is for 1 hour and will consist of 3 sections- English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability.

Candidates will be required to qualify in each test according to the cut-off marks determined in each test. Each candidate will have to secure a minimum score on each of the tests as well as on the total to be considered to be shortlisted for the main exam.

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2025: How to download

To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Through this recruitment drive, IBPS aims to fill 5,208 Probationary Officer vacancies. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.