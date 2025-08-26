How Udita cracked her Razorpay internship: A complete preparation guide for students

Meet Udita, a third-year AI/ML specialisation student at Newton School of Technology (NST), whose passion for technology has shaped an inspiring journey. What began as a simple curiosity for programming gradually evolved into a deep interest in fintech and artificial intelligence. Udita 's journey shows that with consistent preparation, strategic project work, and strong fundamentals, big opportunities are within reach.(Handout image)

Udita recently completed a six-month Software Development Engineer (SDE) internship at Razorpay, where she gained hands-on experience across multiple projects and collaborated with cross-functional teams. The experience not only sharpened her technical skills but also strengthened her passion for software engineering and problem-solving.

With aspirations to build a career at the intersection of AI, fintech, and product engineering, Udita continues to explore data-driven applications and cutting-edge solutions. In this interview with HT Digital, she shares her journey, strategies, and practical tips for students preparing for big tech internships — from mastering DSA and core subjects to designing impactful projects and cracking interviews.

How did you approach your preparation for the Razorpay internship?

I started by building a solid foundation in data structures and algorithms (DSA), as they play a crucial role in any technical interview. I referred to popular resources like Striver’s DSA sheet and practiced regularly on platforms like LeetCode and Codeforces. My focus was on understanding concepts deeply rather than just memorising solutions.

Alongside DSA, I also brushed up on core computer science subjects like Operating Systems, Databases, Computer Networks, and OOPs concepts. These are often tested in interviews and helped me answer low-level design questions confidently.

Tip: Consistency matters more than intensity. Practicing even 2–3 quality problems daily helped me steadily improve.

How important are core subjects in cracking big tech roles?

Extremely important! In many interviews, especially for SDE roles, questions often go beyond DSA. My Razorpay interviews included database design, OS scheduling algorithms, and networking fundamentals.

A strong grasp of these subjects doesn’t just help you answer theory questions — it also improves your ability to explain why you built something a certain way in your projects. I’d suggest revising standard textbooks and making concise notes for last-minute prep.

How can students design and present projects effectively?

When it comes to projects, quality beats quantity. I focused on creating a few well-designed projects where I had complete ownership.

On my resume, I kept the descriptions short — a one-liner explaining what the project does, the tech stack used, and my exact contributions. On GitHub, I maintained clean repositories with proper folder structures, detailed README files, and clear commit messages.

One of my projects was deployed live, and this turned out to be a game-changer during interviews. Instead of just explaining features, I could demonstrate functionality instantly and walk interviewers through the decisions I made during development. This made the discussions far more engaging.

Tip: Be prepared to explain the why behind every choice — tech stack, architecture, and trade-offs.

What was your strategy for mock interviews and assessments?

Before my actual interviews, I gave several mock interviews with peers and mentors. This helped me get comfortable with thinking aloud and structuring answers clearly.

For online assessments, I timed myself and practiced on competitive platforms. I also simulated exam-like conditions to reduce stress during the real tests.

Tip: Mock interviews aren’t just about solving problems — they train you to communicate your thought process effectively.

What are some common mistakes students should avoid?

Focusing only on DSA: While important, ignoring core subjects and projects is a big mistake.

Overloading resumes: Listing 7–8 small projects looks less impressive than showcasing 2–3 impactful ones.

Skipping basics: Many students overlook concepts like OOPs principles and database normalisation, which often come up in interviews.

Not practicing communication: Even if you solve the problem, how you explain your approach matters a lot.

What would be your advice to juniors preparing for tech internships?

Start early — give yourself time to build both DSA skills and project depth.

Maintain a balanced approach: DSA + core subjects + real projects.

Keep your GitHub and resume updated — interviewers often check them.

Network with seniors and seek guidance — learning from others’ experiences can save you time.

Stay consistent and patient. Progress might feel slow initially, but small, steady efforts compound over time.

Remember, interviews aren’t just about coding speed. They test how you think, explain, and solve problems under pressure.

Key Takeaways for Students

Focus on conceptual clarity over memorisation

Practice DSA + core subjects regularly

Build few but impactful projects

Keep your GitHub clean and professional

Simulate interviews with peers and mentors

Communicate your thought process clearly

This interview with Udita Singh offers a step-by-step roadmap for students aiming to crack internships at top tech companies. Her journey shows that with consistent preparation, strategic project work, and strong fundamentals, big opportunities are within reach.