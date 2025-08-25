IP University announces special offline counselling for 5 programs from August 27, check key details

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has announced that it will conduct a special round of offline counselling for admissions to five programs, starting August 27. Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has announced that it will conduct a special round of offline counselling for admissions to five programs, starting August 27.(Photos: Sanchit Khanna/ HT (For representational purpose only))

The counselling will be held for seats remaining vacant in the following courses:

B.Ed. (Code 122)

B.Ed. (Special Education) (Code 159)

BAJMC (Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Mass Communication) – (Code 126)

BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications) – (Code 114)

BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration) – (Code 125)

Key Details

Counselling starts: August 27 onwards

Schedule: Available on the official website – www.ipu.ac.in

Priority for Admission: National-level test scores, followed by university-conducted entrance exams, and then CUET scores.

CUET Merit List: Already uploaded on the university website.

Documents Required: Candidates must carry a bank draft of ₹96,000 in favor of the Registrar, GGSIPU, along with all required academic and personal documents.

Eligibility Criteria

Only candidates who are not yet admitted can participate in this round.

No fee adjustment will be provided for partial payments made in earlier counselling rounds.

Candidates who have already taken admission under the management quota are not eligible, the university said in a press statement issued on Monday.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official websites – www.ipu.ac.in and www.ipu.admissions.nic.in