Oberoi Group Scholarships 2025: Apply now for a chance to study hospitality at EHL, Switzerland

The Oberoi Group has announced the second edition of The Oberoi Group Scholarship Program, following the success of its inaugural year. The initiative, which celebrates the vision of Rai Bahadur Mohan Singh Oberoi and Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, aims to develop the next generation of hospitality leaders by providing world-class education and international exposure. Launched in 2024, the program focuses on fostering leadership skills, promoting service excellence, and shaping professionals who can set new benchmarks in the global hospitality industry.

This year, the group will once again offer two prestigious scholarships:

Rai Bahadur Mohan Singh Oberoi – ‘Dare to Dream’ Scholarship: Open to hotel operations executives from hotels outside The Oberoi Group in India, this scholarship encourages ambitious professionals to pursue excellence and achieve greater heights in their careers.

Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi – ‘Be the Best’ Scholarship: Exclusively for hotel operations executives from within The Oberoi Group in India and overseas, this award inspires recipients to deliver unmatched luxury and service, reflecting Mr. Oberoi’s unwavering commitment to perfection in guest experiences.

Each scholarship winner will pursue a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Hospitality at the prestigious École Hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL), Switzerland. Issuing a press note about the scholarship scheme, the Oberoi Group said that the the two-year program combines virtual learning with an annual three-week immersive experience at EHL’s Lausanne campus and includes a Best Practice Tour at some of the world’s finest hotels.

Success of the First Edition

In 2024, the inaugural edition witnessed two outstanding hospitality professionals being selected after a rigorous seven-stage process involving interviews, psychometric assessments, and personality evaluations.

Dare to Dream Scholarship: Ms. Kritika Sharma, Executive Housekeeper, Taj Westend, Bangalore

Be the Best Scholarship: Ms. Alisha Rampal, Hotel Manager, Trident, Bandra Kurla, Mumbai

Both recipients are currently pursuing their MBA at EHL, gaining global exposure and academic excellence that will shape their leadership journeys.

For more information on The Oberoi Group Scholarship Program, visit oberoigroup.com/scholarships.

