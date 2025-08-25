Anna University April/May 2025 UG, PG and PhD results declared, direct link for scorecards at coe.annauniv.edu

Results for April/May 2025 UG, PG, and PhD exams at Anna University are now available. Candidates can access their results at coe.annauniv.edu by logging in.
Anna University has announced the results for the April/May 2025 Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG), and PhD examinations. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check and download their results from the official website at coe.annauniv.edu.
To access the results, candidates are required to log in using their credentials. Once the result appears on the screen, candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard.