Mon, Aug 25, 2025
Anna University April/May 2025 UG, PG and PhD results declared, direct link for scorecards at coe.annauniv.edu

HT Education Desk
Aug 25, 2025 01:37 pm IST

Results for April/May 2025 UG, PG, and PhD exams at Anna University are now available. Candidates can access their results at coe.annauniv.edu by logging in. 

Anna University has announced the results for the April/May 2025 Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG), and PhD examinations. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check and download their results from the official website at coe.annauniv.edu.

To access the results, candidates are required to log in using their credentials. Once the result appears on the screen, candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard.

Direct link to download Anna University results

How to Download Anna University April/May 2025 Results

Visit the official website: coe.annauniv.edu/home

On the homepage, go to the login section.

Enter your login credentials and click on “Login.”

Your Anna University UG, PG, or PhD result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

For more information and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Anna University.

